First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

FBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of First BanCorp. stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.20. 1,645,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.23. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.75 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,644.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $1,026,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,644.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,084.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,433 shares of company stock worth $2,207,895. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 56.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 151.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

