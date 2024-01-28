First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FBMS. StockNews.com cut First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $814.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.89. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,633,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 186,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 25.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 160,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 216.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 129,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

