First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.26

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.26 and traded as high as C$15.54. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$15.45, with a volume of 466,475 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price target on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$18.59 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.80.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Stock Up 1.7 %

First Capital Realty Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.26.

(Get Free Report)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.