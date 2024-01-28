First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of FCCO remained flat at $19.26 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,041. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $146.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.47.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. First Community had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Community will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community by 669.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 291,045 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 50.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 64,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Community by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 58,757 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

