First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Stephens

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FFIN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. 836,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $38.24.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 11.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

