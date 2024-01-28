First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, January 29th.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $22.85.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 105.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

