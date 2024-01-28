First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Issues Earnings Results

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.
First Hawaiian Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $28.28.
First Hawaiian Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.
Insider Transactions at First Hawaiian
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Hawaiian by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.40.
View Our Latest Analysis on First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Hawaiian
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.