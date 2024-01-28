First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Issues Earnings Results

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Insider Transactions at First Hawaiian

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Hawaiian by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

