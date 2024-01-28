First National Financial Co. (FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on February 15th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

First National Financial Stock Performance

TSE FN opened at C$40.63 on Friday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.86 and a 1-year high of C$41.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.11.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$272.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.60 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 33.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that First National Financial will post 4.1629098 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. CIBC raised their price target on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.67.

Insider Activity at First National Financial

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 125,962 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,763,882.84. 71.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

