First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $121,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 889.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after buying an additional 511,143 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $90,528,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR opened at $147.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,421 shares of company stock worth $1,035,331 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

