First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 120,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the previous session’s volume of 35,143 shares.The stock last traded at $102.42 and had previously closed at $101.89.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.16.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,657,000 after acquiring an additional 86,291 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,931,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

