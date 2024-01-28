First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 120,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the previous session’s volume of 35,143 shares.The stock last traded at $102.42 and had previously closed at $101.89.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.16.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.