First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ FWRG traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $20.99. 324,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.54 million. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

