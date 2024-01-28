FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Raised to $205.00 at Raymond James

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSV. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.57.

FirstService stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.30. 47,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,175. FirstService has a 1 year low of $131.75 and a 1 year high of $167.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.24.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 126.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 80.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService



FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

