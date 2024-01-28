FirstService (TSE:FSV) Sets New 12-Month High at $224.47

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$224.47 and last traded at C$223.69, with a volume of 30336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$220.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

FirstService Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$216.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$207.10.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.59. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 7.6609176 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstService news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total value of C$201,198.67. In other news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total transaction of C$201,198.67. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.62, for a total transaction of C$39,324.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,860 shares of company stock worth $305,363 in the last 90 days. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

