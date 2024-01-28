Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $141.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

