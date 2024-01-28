Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.34. 1,972,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

