Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

FISV stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.78. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 2,205.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

