Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 18,892 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,892 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $256,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $489.82. 4,097,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,177,784. The company has a market cap of $378.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.47 and its 200-day moving average is $452.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $491.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

