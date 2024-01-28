Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.3% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.25% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $45,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,483. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

