Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,282 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. State Street Corp raised its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,757,000 after purchasing an additional 362,562 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. 3,368,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,168. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

