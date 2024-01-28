Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 155,137 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,190,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,242,470. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

