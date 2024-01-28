Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $10.11 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.12. 2,858,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,649. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $243.02. The company has a market capitalization of $341.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

