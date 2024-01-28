Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $2.15 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,511 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.75. 9,735,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,920,114. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.