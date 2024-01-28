Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.29. The stock had a trading volume of 131,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,671. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $220.97 and a 52 week high of $295.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.57.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.