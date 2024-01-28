Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $24.17 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Republic Services worth $24,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after buying an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,632. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $121.17 and a one year high of $171.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

