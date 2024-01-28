Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $9.26 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,026 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley
In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,822,720. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Morgan Stanley Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.73. 6,384,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,047,425. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
