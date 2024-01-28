Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $9.74 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $86.04. 3,458,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,824. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Aptiv

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.