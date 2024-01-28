Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.17% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after acquiring an additional 827,324 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NULV stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $35.85. 76,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

