Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 790,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,717 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $25,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EQNR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.18. 2,460,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,034. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

