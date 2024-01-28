Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 3,112 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $16,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.1 %

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,021,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.