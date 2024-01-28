Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 57,296 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $40,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 854,085 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.