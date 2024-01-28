Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 645.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

Chart Industries Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded down $9.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.53. 1,807,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,961. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.18.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

