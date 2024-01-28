Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,402 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,727,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,410,805 shares of company stock worth $364,010,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,877,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.45. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $285.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.