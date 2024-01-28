Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Citigroup

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.19. 1,335,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,763. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fluor has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

