Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up approximately 3.7% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,536,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,268 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in ONEOK by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,280,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,111 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,277. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

