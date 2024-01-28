Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.05 Million Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 41,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 98,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 354,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after buying an additional 83,663 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 71,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 316,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,533. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $29.83.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.