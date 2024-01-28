Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,178,547 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,033,000 after purchasing an additional 62,573 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 94.7% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 198,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,455 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 91.0% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 71,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,045 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,691,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,229. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

