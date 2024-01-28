Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $66.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.