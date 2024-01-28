Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTS. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.35.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$53.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$49.82 and a 1 year high of C$62.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.75.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 3.2082596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.38%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

