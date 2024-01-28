Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 208 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 136,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.9% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 285,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $65,719,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.48.
Visa Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of V stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.94. 8,586,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $272.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.