Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Up 164.3% in January

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,900 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the December 31st total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,294.5 days.
Forvia Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. Forvia has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $26.82.
Forvia Company Profile
