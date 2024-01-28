Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Up 164.3% in January

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,900 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the December 31st total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,294.5 days.

Forvia Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. Forvia has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $26.82.

Get Forvia alerts:

Forvia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

Receive News & Ratings for Forvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.