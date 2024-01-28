Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$182.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$203.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$199.51.

Shares of FNV traded down C$1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$145.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$148.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$172.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 37.72 and a quick ratio of 23.26. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$139.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3524985 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

