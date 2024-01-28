Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.46.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

BEN stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 72.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 937.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4,609.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,441,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

