Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.92% from the company’s previous close.

FCX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $39.59. 10,135,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,289,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.