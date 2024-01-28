Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.67

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 134533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$154.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.07.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

