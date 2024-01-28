Fusionist (ACE) Reaches One Day Volume of $56.23 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fusionist has a total market cap of $200.65 million and approximately $56.23 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for $9.13 or 0.00021564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 9.3792869 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $54,418,697.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

