FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Vital Energy in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $16.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.52. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.47 million.

VTLE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vital Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.22.

VTLE opened at $43.79 on Friday. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

