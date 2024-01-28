Gamehost Inc. (GH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 15th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Gamehost Price Performance

GH stock opened at C$9.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$205.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gamehost has a 52-week low of C$7.65 and a 52-week high of C$9.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.04.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.39 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.72%. Research analysts expect that Gamehost will post 1.0021322 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, electronic gaming tables, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

Further Reading

