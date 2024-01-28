GateToken Price Tops $4.77 on Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $4.77 or 0.00011266 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $472.52 million and $901,069.28 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017331 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00019091 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,366.88 or 1.00150114 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00204255 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,142,999 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,142,998.64835608 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

