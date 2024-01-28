Geegoopuzzle Price Hits $1.46 on Major Exchanges (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $219.45 million and $21,608.88 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003460 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.46292252 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24,053.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

