General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.38.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.07. 1,329,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $267.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

